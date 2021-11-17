Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,685. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

