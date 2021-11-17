Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 383.8% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADVZF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Adventus Mining stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

