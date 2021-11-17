Aegis Trims Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Target Price to $5.50

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Aegis from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.45% from the company’s current price.
Shares of SQFT stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $10.24.
Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.
About Presidio Property Trust
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
