AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.71.

AeroVironment stock opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,026.67 and a beta of 0.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $677,688.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,972.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,398 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,262,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 136.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after purchasing an additional 551,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 33.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,369 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

