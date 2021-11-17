Agenus Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agenus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Agenus stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $947.71 million, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Agenus news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Agenus by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 9.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Agenus by 22.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Agenus by 20.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.