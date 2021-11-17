AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Up 29,900.0% in October

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 29,900.0% from the October 14th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 22.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRI opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.