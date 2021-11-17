Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGFY. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Agrify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. Agrify has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,309,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFY. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Agrify by 5,148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

