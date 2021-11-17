AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

