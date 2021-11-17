AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.
AIA Group Company Profile
