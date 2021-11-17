AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 12,941.86%.

AIM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,161. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $75.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.92. AIM ImmunoTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

