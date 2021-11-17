Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €139.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €133.31 ($156.83).

AIR opened at €115.00 ($135.29) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €110.68. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

