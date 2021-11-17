Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.44% of Airgain worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airgain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIRG shares. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

