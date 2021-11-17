Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airspan Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

MIMO stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Airspan Networks has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.47.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airspan Networks will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $191,309,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.