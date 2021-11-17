Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $37.88. Approximately 7,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 1,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

