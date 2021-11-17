Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
Shares of AKUS stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Akouos has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $23.49.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Akouos by 458.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Akouos by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Akouos by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Akouos Company Profile
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.