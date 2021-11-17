Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of AKUS stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Akouos has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Akouos by 458.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Akouos by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Akouos by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

