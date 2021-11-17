Alan Gibbs Acquires 50,000 Shares of Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) Stock

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) insider Alan Gibbs acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £111,000 ($145,022.21).

SJG opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.30. The company has a market cap of £270.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 212.28. Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc has a 12-month low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 231 ($3.02).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

