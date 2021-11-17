Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 7,881 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $667,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $873,153.18.
- On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27.
- On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,880. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.33.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Alarm.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
