Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.11) and the highest is ($0.93). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.71) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($4.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. 2,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

