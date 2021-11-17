Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

