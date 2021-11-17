Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Shares of WTER opened at $1.39 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 895,695 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 235,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198,790 shares during the period.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

