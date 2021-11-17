Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Allakos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allakos by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allakos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

