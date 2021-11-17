Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $22,783.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00069235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00092640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,962.19 or 0.99241596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.11 or 0.06963052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alliance Fan Token

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alliance Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alliance Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

