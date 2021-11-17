Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €231.58 ($272.45).

ALV stock opened at €205.80 ($242.12) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €197.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €205.86. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

