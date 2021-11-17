Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Up 193.7% in October

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a growth of 193.7% from the October 14th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.3 days.

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

Several research firms recently commented on APYRF. Desjardins raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

