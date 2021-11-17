Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.56.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,529,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,010,000 after acquiring an additional 129,870 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 74.2% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 127,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $2,776,000.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,806. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

