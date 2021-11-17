Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

NYSE ALSN opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allison Transmission stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

