AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $212,147.99 and $306.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

