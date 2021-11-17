Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,839.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,644.61. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

