Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the software’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,408 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -987.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.49.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,765,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $6,611,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,970 shares of company stock worth $28,460,568. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

