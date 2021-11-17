AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Update

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the October 14th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,237. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.