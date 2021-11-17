Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Short Interest Update

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the October 14th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Venator Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 114.0% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 665,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCB opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

