Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 17,184 Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,078.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 156,581 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $426,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

