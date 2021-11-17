Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 13,836 The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

PNTG opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.82 million, a PE ratio of 84.86 and a beta of 2.37. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

