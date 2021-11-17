Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,439 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radian Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 67,426 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,555,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,611,000 after buying an additional 36,702 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

