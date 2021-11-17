Amalgamated Bank Takes $574,000 Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in First Bancorp by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.27. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.