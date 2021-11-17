AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $6.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE AMC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.08. 546,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,304,680. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 26,667 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,061,079.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 942,064 shares of company stock worth $37,331,434 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 637,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 107.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

