Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) Trading 3.1% Higher

Amerant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:AMTBB)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05. 8,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 24,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTBB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 122,404 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,112,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000.

About Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.