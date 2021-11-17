American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMBZ opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. American Business Bank has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

