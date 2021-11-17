American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AMBZ opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. American Business Bank has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98.
About American Business Bank
Featured Article: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.