American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

