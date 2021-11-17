American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the October 14th total of 2,409,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AMYZF stock opened at 0.63 on Wednesday. American Manganese has a 12 month low of 0.14 and a 12 month high of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.86.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Manganese in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. The firm focuses in recycling lithium ion batteries (LIBS) and minerals needed in the battery and steel manufacturing industry. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties.

