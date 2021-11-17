American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Public Education by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Public Education by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.