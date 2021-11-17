Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USAS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $153.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

