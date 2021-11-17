Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%.

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Americas Silver by 36.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Americas Silver by 105.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 151,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Americas Silver by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

