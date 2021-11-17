AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 388,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

AMSF stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $927,283.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

