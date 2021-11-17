Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Announces Earnings Results

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of AMPY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. 35,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,569. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.44.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director David Proman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan S. Lederman bought 10,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

