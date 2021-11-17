Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Trading 2.1% Higher

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22). 8,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 111,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.50 ($2.18).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.63. The firm has a market cap of £520.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98.

About Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

