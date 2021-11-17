AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Trading Up 4.8%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) was up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

About AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

