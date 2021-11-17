Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $123,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $324,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 117.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 283.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 235.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. 328,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,312. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.