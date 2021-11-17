Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post sales of $188.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.50 million. Cohu reported sales of $202.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $884.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.80 million to $884.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $864.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $870.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $475,050 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 14.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 696,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 85,360 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 48.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,635,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. Cohu has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

