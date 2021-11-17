Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.91. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

