Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of EPRT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

